Thunderstorm brings heavy rain, hail, tornado warning to southern Sask.

Environment Canada issued several severe thunderstorm warnings for southern Saskatchewan, threatening hail, excessive rain and a potential tornado.

At 9:02 p.m. a tornado warning was issued for those in the area surrounding Regina.

“At 9:00 p.m. CST the public reported a tornado about 10 km south of Regina moving northeast at 20 km/h. this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the alert read.

A tornado warning for the Regina area was issued by Sask. Alerts at 9:02 p.m. on May 27, 2023.

The R.M of Edenwold including Balgonie and Piapot First Nation, and the R.M. of Sherwood including Grand Coulee were included in the affected areas.

Residents in the affected areas were encouraged to take cover if threatening weather approached.

The tornado alert for the RM of Sherwood including Grand Coulee ended at 9:28 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm that led to the alert was tracked by Environment Canada traveling northeast, over Regina, at a speed of 10 km/h.

The storm was said to be capable of producing quarter sized hail and rainfall potentially exceeding 50 millimetres.

Severe weather including high winds paired with rain and hail were reported across Regina.

Some localized flooding was also reported.