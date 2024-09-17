Thunderstorm warnings cover southern Saskatchewan, including Regina

Southern Saskatchewan is host to hostile looking skies as Environment Canada warns of intense thunderstorm activity Tuesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Rouleau/Wilcox area south of Regina.

Regina and surrounding areas were placed under the warning just before 5:30 p.m.

The service said it was tracking a cluster of storms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The cluster stretches from Wilcox to Francis and was reportedly moving north-northeast at 60 kmh.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the ECCC warning read.

As of 5 p.m. over 40 Rural Municipalities (RMs) were under rainfall warnings, mostly concentrated in Saskatchewan’s southwest.

The warnings come following a stark forecast by Environment Canada – outlining the potential for over 100 millimetres of rain in isolated pockets of the province Tuesday evening into Wednesday.