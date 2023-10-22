'To see everybody go their separate ways is tough': Riders clean out their lockers after missing playoffs

Members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders cleaned out their lockers on Sunday as their 2023 season came to a close following Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Argonauts which officially knocked them out of playoff contention.

“It’s tough especially you know you have a good group of guys like we have,” shared running back Jamal Morrow. “It’s a family in here so to see everybody go their separate ways is tough.”

It is déjà vu for the Riders as they end a second consecutive season on a seven-game losing streak and miss the playoffs.

The first time the team has missed the post season in back to back years since 2015-2016.

“It’s frustrating. I mean we though we were mindful of [what happened] last year you know. We thought we’d be able to make a difference [this year] and unfortunately the same thing happened,” Morrow said.

“You always have to come in and do what you have to do from the beginning of the year. You have to keep the focus, worker harder in the off-season and when you come in, make sure that doesn’t happen again,” said defensive lineman, Anthony Lanier II.

The team had high hopes to change the narrative this year when they signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris.

However, Harris, 37, shared there was potential for a return had the team made it to the West final this year.

He signed a two year deal with Saskatchewan but says his football future could still be up in the air.

“My last play can’t be me getting carted off the field but at the same time I’m not going to say it’s not,” he explained.

“I always take time to reflect after every offseason but I think I’ve got plenty of years left as a tier one quarterback in my opinion but again you just never know what the future holds.”

The team now officially closes the door on the 2023 season and plenty of members of the team will have to wait and see if they get the chance to return in 2024.

“I mean this is kind of the place I’ve called home,” said Morrow.

“I would love to come back and my ultimate goal is to bring this team a Grey Cup.”