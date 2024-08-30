Tornado confirmed in southern Sask. last week

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down earlier this month in southern Saskatchewan.

According to the Northern Tornadoes Project, an EF1 tornado developed at 4:30 a.m. near Arcola, Sask. on Aug. 24, 2024.

The research group out of Western University in Ontario released images showing an aerial drone view of the damage path.

The tornado resulted in a damage path of 7.7 kilometres long and 160 metres wide. The estimated maximum wind speed was 150 km/hr.

Tornadoes are rated based on the damage they do, starting at a EF0 scale. EF1 tornadoes occur when wind speeds go up to 138 km/hr to 177 km/hr.

A drone and ground survey was done on Aug. 28, 2024. All documented damage was only done to trees.

Terri Lang, a Meterologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said the weather agency has been working with the project for about four years.

“We collaborate with them and they have more human beings to investigate than we do so they went out on our asking and investigated,” she explained.

“They have students and equipment and they use stuff like remote sensing, looking at satellite pictures to see if things have been knocked down, trees have been knocked down, that kind of thing.”

The Northern Tornadoes Project formed in 2017.