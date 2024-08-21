Tornado warning issued for parts of south central and southwestern Sask.

Environment Canada (EC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of south central and southwestern Saskatchewan.

Around 5:15 p.m., EC said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could develop into a tornado in the RM of Hart Butte including Coronach, and in the RM of Poplar Valley including Rockglen and Fife Lake.

People are advised to take cover right away if threatening weather approaches. If people hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, they are advised to take shelter and go to the lowest floor of a building.

The weather service said this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, with damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall also possible.

