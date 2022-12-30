'Total devastation': Sunwing cancellations put dream wedding on hold

A dream beach wedding has been cancelled after destination airline Sunwing cancelled all flights to and from Saskatchewan until at least Feb. 4, 2023.

Scott Wyber and his family were scheduled to fly to the Riviera Maya from the Regina and Saskatoon airports on Jan. 23, 2023 for his daughter’s wedding on the 25th.

“We found out [Thursday] around 1 p.m. our flight was cancelled on social media,” Wyber said. “They were apologetic and informed us they would be giving us a refund within 30 days. Not much more than that with no remedy for the situation.”

In a reply to Sunwing’s tweet, Wyber said he didn’t know how to comfort his daughter, who had her dream wedding placed into limbo.

Thanks for destroying my daughters dreams of having her wedding on a beach. There is absolutely no way you can compensate for this. As a father I don’t even know how to comfort her. Sunwing — Scott Wyber (@WyberScott) December 29, 2022

“Total devastation,” Wyber said as he described his daughter’s reaction to the news. “She posted on social media last night that, ‘she’s cried enough to water all the fields in Saskatchewan.’ We don’t even know which way to turn.”

With the cost of flights, accommodations and the wedding venue, Wyber said the total cost of the trip is reaching the $100,000 range.

The group was forced to cancel the wedding after the airline would not honour previous pricing arrangements for other flights out of Winnipeg or Calgary.

“Base fare was $1,618 with $425 in taxes,” Wyber said. “There was no indication from them that they were even willing to explore that option.”

In response to media requests, Sunwing issued a written statement expressing their regrets but with limited details.

With dozens of travellers still stuck abroad, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released a statement regarding the airline’s decision to suspend flights to YQR and YXE.

“This is a very irresponsible decision by Sunwing for everyone who has booked a vacation, particularly those who are currently at their destination and are uncertain how and when they will get home,” Moe said.

Moe added the provincial Minister of Transport Jeremy Cockrill has been in contact with federal minister Omar Alghabra and the airline asking for a detailed plan of how to repatriate stranded guests.

“We expect Sunwing to appropriately compensate everyone who did not receive the service the purchase from Sunwing,” Moe said.

And while the airline is apologetic, it is not enough for a father of a bride-to-be.

“I know it’s unfortunate for everybody but it really hurts,” Wyber said.

Wyber said he is still hopeful he can give his daughter the dream wedding she wants, whenever that may be.