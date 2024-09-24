Traffic blitz underway in Regina. Here's what police are looking for.

Regina police will be conducting a two-day traffic blitz in and around the city Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers will be looking for speeders, distracted drivers, improper seatbelt use, unlicensed drivers and commercial vehicle standards, a news release said.

Impaired drivers will also be a top priority, Regina police said.

The blitz is part of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program also known as STEP.

Members of STEP include municipal police agencies, RCMP, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific police, along with the Ministries of Justice and Finance.