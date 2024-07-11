Traffic stop in Chamberlain, Sask. sees 75 tickets issued on first day

Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.

Travellers heading down Highway 11 from Saskatoon and beyond were slowed down as traffic safety check stops were being conducted near Chamberlain.

During the first day of the Chamberlain traffic stop on Wednesday, officer saw about 2,000 vehicles. There were 75 tickets handed out and 95 warning tickets.

Grant St. Germaine, the officer in charge of Traffic Services, said they’re randomly pulling over vehicles as part of the RCMP initiative.

“We’re checking for impaired driving by either drug or alcohol or suspended drivers or any vehicle defects on vehicles. When there’s trailers being pulled and we’re checking those trailers,” he explained.

The stop is a combined effort on behalf of the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Saskatchewan conservation officers, RCMP, and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan of both Regina and Saskatoon.

Various law enforcement agencies conduct a check stop on Highway 11 at Chamberlain. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) On Wednesday, no vehicles were seized due to alcohol consumption. However, 21 were seized due to cannabis consumption.

“That’s a good thing from our perspective, is that maybe some of the message about impaired driving with alcohol is getting through. Although it doesn’t appear as though the message for driving and having consumed cannabis is getting through,” St. Germaine said.

This stop comes after RCMP announced that they will be implementing mandatory alcohol screening on all traffic stops.

Now, the process of screening for cannabis is becoming routine with officers, as Saskatchewan has a zero tolerance policy for the substance.

Corporal Brian Ferguson is one of the officers performing these screenings.

“I always say that you have to be the best judge of your abilities to drive and if you’ve recently consumed cannabis, then you need to make other arrangements so that you can get home safe,” he said.

The Country Thunder grounds are seen in this photo. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) While the traffic stop is not directly related to Craven Country Thunder Music Festival, officers explain that it certainly helps in making sure that Craven goers are travelling to the festival responsibly.

“While it is in in advance of it, I think most people that are going to Country Thunder, if they’re going to partake in cannabis or alcohol, they’re doing so on the ground and not driving to there. That’s what we’re seeing and hopefully it continues that way,” St. Germaine said.