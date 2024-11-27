Two arrested after overnight bike robbery in Regina

Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Garnet Street for the report of a robbery in progress around 4 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

According to information gathered by police, a man and a woman had threatened someone with a weapon, stole a bike, then left with the victim’s belongings.

Officers found the suspects in the 900 block of Montague Street a short time later and arrested them. A collapsible baton was found during a search of the suspects, police said.

A 34-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Regina, were charged with robbery.

The man was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and the woman was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

The pair made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.