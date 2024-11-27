REGINA
Regina

    • Two arrested after overnight bike robbery in Regina

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

    Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Garnet Street for the report of a robbery in progress around 4 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    According to information gathered by police, a man and a woman had threatened someone with a weapon, stole a bike, then left with the victim’s belongings.

    Officers found the suspects in the 900 block of Montague Street a short time later and arrested them. A collapsible baton was found during a search of the suspects, police said.

    • Get the CTV News app for Regina breaking news alerts and top stories

    A 34-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Regina, were charged with robbery.

    The man was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and the woman was charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

    The pair made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News