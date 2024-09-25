Two arrested following robbery, police chase near Balcarres, Sask.

RCMP say two women are facing charges that include robbery, flight from police and impaired driving following a robbery in Balcarres, Sask. Monday afternoon.

According to an RCMP news release, the two suspects entered the business, assaulted an employee with a golf club before stealing two bottles of liquor.

The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault, RCMP said.

Officers located a suspect vehicle traveling near Balcarres shortly after the robbery. When police turned on their emergency lights, the suspects drove into a field before officers boxed the vehicle in and arrested the two suspects, RCMP said.

RCMP said one officer was then threatened while the suspects were being taken to the nearest detachment.

The first suspect, a 19-year-year-old woman from Balcarres was charged with robbery and flight from police.

The second suspect, a 38-year-old woman from Fort Qu’Appelle was charged with robbery, flight from police, operation of a conveyance while impaired, operation while impaired over 80 mg and uttering threats, police said.

The two accused remain in police custody and will make their first court appearances via video on Sept. 26, RCMP said.