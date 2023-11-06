Two charged after Regina police talk man down from top of transport truck

Regina police have charged two men with various offences after the accused allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers located a stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Edgar Street Friday morning where a spike belt was deployed before the vehicle stopped on the 600 block of Park Street.

RPS said both suspects fled on foot with one being taken into custody without further incident. Police say the other was located on the roof of a transport truck before an officer negotiated him down and took him into custody.

Regina police also said its canine unit searched the area and found a bag containing a loaded gun and ammunition.

As a result, a 34-year-old man is facing 11 charges that include unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 51-year-old man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

Both suspects made their first court appearances Monday morning.