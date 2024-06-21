REGINA
Regina

    • Two new Regina families given keys to Habitat for Humanity home

    Habitat for Humanity turned over the keys of brand new homes to two families on Thursday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Habitat for Humanity turned over the keys of brand new homes to two families on Thursday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
    Two fortunate and hard working families are now the proud owners of a Habitat for Humanity home in the City of Regina.

    A key ceremony took place on Thursday morning on Campbell Street in west Regina. The two houses are each worth about $300,000 and the new owners will be making mortgage payments each month.

    The families will also be putting in 500 volunteer hours on various Habitat for Humanity projects. The organization feels that families are important, and it’s more difficult now than ever for low-income families to be able to buy their own home.

    The two families are newcomers to Canada and will be moving into their brand new homes next week.

    Kelsey Stewart with Habitat for Humanity said she thinks much of the housing crisis is based on generational wealth, so they want to give the families the ability to provide for their children.

    “[We want to] give them that system that they can grow up in, and actually have that opportunity to pass on these beautiful homes to their families, their children so that they can continue that generational wealth for years to come,” she said.

    The piece of land was donated to Habitat for Humanity and can accommodate a dozen homes. The group plans to start building their next home sometime this fall. 

