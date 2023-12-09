Two people dead following house fire in Regina, crews investigating

The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with Regina Fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after two people died in a house fire in Regina.

Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Rae Street just after 8:30 a.m. Officers found the home completely engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to a release from RPS.

Two residents of the home who were outside informed police that two adults were still inside the home, the release said.

Regina Fire and EMS arrived a short time later, according to the release, and worked to get the two residents out of the top floor of the home and get the fire under control.

The two people pulled from the home were pronounced dead on scene.

Four people in the house next door were displaced due to fire damage to their property, according to a post from Regina Fire.

Officers secured the scene and Regina Fire are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story, more details to come when they are available…