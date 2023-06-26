Two people escape Regina house fire

No one was harmed in an evening house fire in central Regina, according to firefighters.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, members of Regina’s Fire and Protective Services responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Queen Street.

Two people that were in the home at the time escaped safely.

Crews entered the house and contained the fire “quickly,” according to a tweet.

Firefighters searched the home to confirm there were no injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.