Two people facing charges after weapons found in vehicle in Regina

Two people are facing charges after weapons were found in a vehicle in Regina in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., officers saw a vehicle with a licence plate that did not match the vehicle, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where officers spotted a firearm while speaking with the three occupants.

Officers seized the firearm and found two knives after a search, police said. Two people were charged and a third person was released without charges.

A 34-year-old woman from Regina is charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, reckless storage of a firearm, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

A 42-year-old man from Regina is charged with possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The woman made an appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday morning and the man will make his court appearance on April 18.