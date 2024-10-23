Two Regina Pats, 55 WHL players named to NHL Central Scouting watch list

Two members of the Regina Pats have been named to the NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Defenseman Kolten Bridgeman was ranked as a “C” level prospect and forward Cole Temple has been named a “W” prospect.

Players given a “C” ranking are projected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round of the NHL Draft, while “W” ranked prospects are potential sixth or seventh round picks.

Bridgeman was named the Pats’ rookie of the year in 2023-24, in 2021-22 he played for the Regina Vics U18 “AA” team before moving on to the “AAA” Pat Canadians for 2022-23.

Temple, who was the Pats’ fifth overall pick in 2022 has two goals and four assists in 10 games so far this season after recording 19 points in 57 games last season as a 16-year-old.

He also won gold with Team Canada White at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge, recording six points (2G-4A) in eight games.

Listed players from Sask.

Saskatoon product and Brandon Wheat Kings’ forward Roger McQueen as well as Macklin, Sask.’s and Victoria Royals forward Cole Reschny were listed as “A” prospects, meaning they are considered potential first round picks.

In total six WHL players from Saskatchewan were included on the list.

Moose Jaw Warriors’ forward Lynden Lakovic who is from West Kelowna, B.C. was also named an “A” prospect.

Calgary Hitmen defenseman and Whitewood, Sask.’s Reese Hamilton was listed as a “B” prospect.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in Los Angeles next summer.

Read the full players to watch list here.