Two Riders recognized at CFL awards, league honours late George Reed

Two Saskatchewan Roughriders were recognized at the Canadian Football League (CFL) awards on Thursday for their community contributions.

Regina’s own Brayden Lenius received the Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Award while Lauther received the Tom Pate Memorial Award.

Lenius is the 13th player to be recognized with the annual Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award since its inception in 2010. It is given to the Canadian player who embodies the attributes of Canada’s veterans including strength perseverance, courage, comradeship and contributions to Canadian communities, the Riders said in a release.

On June 2 during the Riders’ final pre-season game Lenius suffered a lacerated kidney, it was expected he would miss three months but was able to return in Week 8 of the regular season.

“The 26-year-old [Lenius] has travelled across the province of Saskatchewan, delivering over 50 presentations, and reaching approximately 3,500 youth. In addition, Lenius is the Club’s ambassador for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, leads tours of Mosaic Stadium for community groups, engages with the Indigenous community through smudge walks, community BBQ’s, pep rallies and powwows and spoke at an anti-racism symposium,” the Riders said.

Lauther meanwhile received the Tom Pete Memorial Award, which is awarded to a player with outstanding sportsmanship while also making significant contributions to their team, community and the league’s players association.

“In February 2023, Lauther brought Roughrider and NHL alumni together to host the first-ever Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation Winter Classic Charity Hockey Game, which raised over $20,000 for KidSport,” the Riders said.

CFL HONOURS LATE GEORGE REED

The CFL also announced that the league’s Most Outstanding Player Award has been renamed to be the George Reed Most Outstanding Player Award.

The Riders and CFL legend passed away on Oct. 1 one day shy of his 84th birthday.

A complete list of the 2024 CFL award winners can be seen here.