Two suspects charged in Regina's first homicide of 2024

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen have been charged with second degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

The incident was first reported as a death investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene of an injured man on the 4800 block of Sherwood Drive at around 1:50 p.m. on May 12.

In an update released Monday morning, RPS revealed that the man had been shot and was found lying on a driveway in the area.

The victim, 22-year-old Everett Wolfe Roberts-Orr, was transported to Regina General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the death led to two suspects being charged with second degree murder.

Isaiah James Dustyhorn faces a single count while a 17-year-old who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces an additional charge of failure to comply.

Both Dustyhorn and the 17-year-old youth made their first appearances on the charges Monday.

Dustyhorn also faces breach of release order charges from prior to the homicide on Sunday.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 16.