Two teens arrested after police pursuit ends with crash, foot chase in Glencairn: Regina police

Regina’s Glencairn neighbourhood was a flurry of police activity late last week after a high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle saw four teens arrested.

On Thursday July 27, Regina police’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU) spotted a stolen vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officers on the ground attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Cavendish Street. However, the driver did not stop for police and “took off at a high rate of speed,” the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

The ASU followed the suspect vehicle and witnessed it crash into another vehicle at the intersection of Cavendish Street and Dewdney Avenue.

No injuries were reported from the collision.

The suspects kept on driving erratically on Dewdney Avenue until RPS flattened the vehicles tires with a spike strip near Dewdney Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

The vehicle was stopped and the four occupants ran from the scene.

Police arrested the driver after being guided by the ASU; officers pursued two other suspects on foot and safely arrested them.

Meanwhile, the fourth suspect was taken into custody by a canine unit. During the arrest, a police service dog bit the suspect.

He was treated by EMS for his injuries.

Of the four males arrested, two face charges.

A 15-year-old faces four charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to stop after an accident and flight from a peace officer.

A 14-year-old also faces three charges; theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a disposition.

Both accused appeared in provincial youth court on July 28 in Regina.