    • U of R Rams miss shot at Vanier Cup after losing Mitchell Bowl

    Marshall Erichsen at the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday. (Photo source: University of Regina Rams X page) Marshall Erichsen at the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday. (Photo source: University of Regina Rams X page)
    The University of Regina Rams fell just short of a trip to the Vanier Cup after losing 17-14 to Laval University at the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.

    The Rams headed into this game with a fresh win against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies to capture the Hardy Cup, earning a spot in the Mitchell Bowl for the first time since 2002.

    On Saturday’s game at Mosaic Stadium, the Rams and the Rouge et Or were tied 7-7 at halftime, but Laval ended up with the win.

    -More details to come

     

