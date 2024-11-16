U of R Rams miss shot at Vanier Cup after losing Mitchell Bowl

The University of Regina Rams fell just short of a trip to the Vanier Cup after losing 17-14 to Laval University at the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.

The Rams headed into this game with a fresh win against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies to capture the Hardy Cup, earning a spot in the Mitchell Bowl for the first time since 2002.

On Saturday’s game at Mosaic Stadium, the Rams and the Rouge et Or were tied 7-7 at halftime, but Laval ended up with the win.

-More details to come