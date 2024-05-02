U of R to hike tuition and fees 4% in latest $283M budget

The University of Regina (U of R) is reporting its first balanced budget in years – with the promise to reinvest in student supports as the institution puts its pandemic related fiscal challenges in the rear view mirror.

The $283.1M budget comes after three straight years of budget deficits and marks an increase of nearly $30 million from last year.

In 2024-25, students can expect a four per cent tuition and fee hike, the same rate as 2023-24.

The university noted that inflationary pressures require fees to increase year over year.

“This budget puts the University on solid financial footing over the next year as we look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary,” President and Vice Chancellor Jeff Keshen said in a news release.

“The University takes any increase to tuition very seriously and works hard to find the right balance in developing our budget so that we can provide a high-quality post-secondary education and experience to our students while remaining affordable,” he added.

The university says the budget will create new faculty positions across a “wide array” of programs while promising “significant” investments in areas that directly support researchers and grad students.

The latest budget marks the final year of the U of R’s four year agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan.

The U of R did receive $2.4 million in one-time funding as part of the provincial budget.

Discussions concerning a new multi-year funding agreement are currently underway, according to the university.