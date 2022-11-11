Ukrainian interest in Sask. on the rise

Another flight of Ukrainians fleeing war will arrive in Saskatchewan on Nov. 23. This time, that plane will touch down in Saskatoon. Demand for seats is high as word spreads that Saskatchewan may be the best province in which to settle.

Andrian Makhnachov and his brother are spreading the word about the red carpet treatment newly arrived Ukrainians are receiving in Saskatchewan. The popular Ukrainian TikTok creator was invited to the legislative building to meet with the premier.

“We we’re very worried when we went to the premier but it turned out that he is cool so we enjoyed it. He told us about the history of the building,” he said.

Most Ukrainians seeking refuge in Canada talk of going to Toronto or Vancouver but now have Saskatchewan on their radar.

“Our older brother with his family, they got here on the third Saskatchewan flight. They got their job within three days after landing so how great it is. It couldn’t be better,” said Oleksander Makhnachov.

Saskatchewan is offering the most free flights from Warsaw to Canada, about one a month. Argentinian aircraft owner Enrique Pineyro is covering the cost. A fourth direct flight will land in Saskatoon on Nov. 23.

Jeremy Harrison, minister of immigration and career training, said they are working with the government of Ukraine, along with Solidaire and Open Arms.

“There’s going to be 200 plus folks again. You know we’ve opened for registration and there really has been tremendous response,” he said.

Demand for seats on the flight is high as prospective arrivals follow Makhnhchov for the latest on what to expect.

The weather doesn’t appear to be deterring Ukrainians from coming to Saskatchewan. New arrivals say it may be cold but the welcome has been warm.