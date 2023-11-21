Ukrainians in Sask. gather to commemorate 90 years since the Holodomor

The Saskatchewan Legislative Building was host to a special service Tuesday – focused on remembering the millions of Ukrainians that died during the Holodomor.

Translating to “death by hunger” in English – the Holodomor was a man-made famine engineered by the Soviet government from 1932 to 1933.

The crisis was driven by the collectivization of farming in the Soviet Union in 1929 by Joseph Stalin.

The process forced peasants to relinquish their land and personal property – leading to some rebellions and armed uprisings.

In response, a series of decisions by the Soviet Politburo led to crops being confiscated, communities being blacklisted from receiving aid and peasants being forbidden from leaving Ukraine in search of food.

According to the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies – 40 per cent of the harvest in Ukraine was handed over to the government in 1932 – leaving little for farming families to survive.

It’s estimated that nearly four million Ukrainians perished during the famine.

A commemoration at the provincial legislature was held in solidarity with Holodomor Memorial Week in Saskatchewan.

A memorial candle was lit and will remain lit throughout the week – representing unity around the world marking the Holodomor genocide.

The tragedy is permanently commemorated by a reproduction of the statue “Bitter Memories of Childhood,” by Preto Drozdowsky.

The sculpture depicts a young, starving peasant girl clutching a wheat sheaf. It stands southeast of the legislature near Wascana Lake on Lakeshore Drive.

The original stands in the National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide in Kyiv, Ukraine.

According to the province, Saskatchewan was the first jurisdiction in North America to recognize the genocide with the passing of The Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day Act in 2008.

International Holodomor Day is recognized on the fourth Saturday of November.