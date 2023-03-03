Unclaimed $250K Regina lotto ticket set to expire

An unclaimed winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Regina is set to expire in just over a week.

The unclaimed prize is from the EXTRA added to a LOTTO 6/49 draw on March 12, 2022, according to Sask Lotteries.

The winning numbers on the ticket are 6817958.

In a news release, Sask Lotteries said the winner or winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize — which means the ticket will expire on March 12.

"Lotto 6/49 players should check any old tickets and dig around in the pockets of last year’s spring jacket to make sure they’re not holding onto a windfall," a news release said.

Two other large prizes remain unclaimed in Saskatchewan, according to Sask Lotteries.

Another $250,000 prize from the EXTRA added to LOTTO 6/49 ticket for the July 2, 2022 draw hasn’t been claimed. That ticket was sold in Saskatchewan outside of Regina and Saskatoon.

The EXTRA matched seven of the seven winning numbers for that draw, 2196688.

According to Sask. Lotteries there is an even bigger jackpot that remains unclaimed, a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the Oct. 21 Lotto Max draw.

The ticket was sold somewhere in Saskatchewan outside of Regina and Saskatoon.

The winning numbers on the million-dollar ticket are 8, 9, 29, 32, 35, 37 and 43.