University of Regina and women's hockey coach Sarah Hodges 'mutually agree to part ways'

The University of Regina and the coach of its women’s hockey team have "mutually agreed to part ways" according to the school.

Sarah Hodges has served as the program’s sole head coach, ever since the team’s inception prior to the 1998-99 season.

"We owe Sarah a debt of gratitude for the passion, engagement, and hard work she invested in her student-athletes and the team over the years," U of R Director of Sport Lisa Robertson said in the announcement on Monday.

"Sarah was instrumental in growing this program from its infancy and quickly becoming a national championship contender. Our very best wishes to Sarah as she moves onto the next phase of her career, wherever that may take her."

Hodges guided the team to their first conference championship in 2001, as well as three appearances in the national tournament and qualified for the postseason in 21 of her 25 seasons in the position, according to the university.

"I would like to thank Dick White and Dr. Ralph Nilson for taking a chance on me to lead this program as a young coach, and then giving me the trust and support to do it well and build a successful career at the University of Regina," Hodges said in the release.

"Thanks also to the many head coaches, past and present, who I've had the pleasure to work and grow with. I am grateful for every assistant coach who has given me their time and energy for very little reward, and the support staff on campus who have served me and the student-athletes.

Hodges ended off by expressing her pride of the women who went through the program under her tenure.

“I wish the best to the current players and can't wait to watch this year's batch of recruits develop over the next five years.”

The U of R has named Brandy West-McMaster as the interim head coach of its women’s hockey team.

A prolific student-athlete according to school, West-McMaster was inducted into the U of R’s Hall of Fame in 2011 and has worked as a professor in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies.