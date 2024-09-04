REGINA
Regina

    • University of Regina says it has a record number of students enrolled

    Share

    The University of Regina (U of R) says it has seen its highest enrollment ever, with 17,409 students registered for the fall term.

    A news release from the university says that number represents an increase of 524 students from one year ago.

    The U of R says there is also 2,332 Indigenous students and 4,793 international students.

    "This is a fantastic start to the Fall term in our 50th anniversary year, and we are excited to welcome both new and returning students,” Dr. Jeff Keshen, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina said in the release.

    According to the U of R, enrollment numbers will be official in October and numbers now are preliminary.

    The higher registration turnout comes amidst another year of tuition increases for the school.

    In the spring, the U of R said it was hiking tuition fees by four per cent for a second consecutive year when it announced a $283 million balanced budget, it was the first one balanced since before the pandemic.

    The last budget was also the final year of a four year agreement with the provincial government.

    The U of R also received a one-time funding boost of $2.4 million in the latest provincial budget.

    -- With files from David Prisciak.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News