University of Regina says it has a record number of students enrolled

The University of Regina (U of R) says it has seen its highest enrollment ever, with 17,409 students registered for the fall term.

A news release from the university says that number represents an increase of 524 students from one year ago.

The U of R says there is also 2,332 Indigenous students and 4,793 international students.

"This is a fantastic start to the Fall term in our 50th anniversary year, and we are excited to welcome both new and returning students,” Dr. Jeff Keshen, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Regina said in the release.

According to the U of R, enrollment numbers will be official in October and numbers now are preliminary.

The higher registration turnout comes amidst another year of tuition increases for the school.

In the spring, the U of R said it was hiking tuition fees by four per cent for a second consecutive year when it announced a $283 million balanced budget, it was the first one balanced since before the pandemic.

The last budget was also the final year of a four year agreement with the provincial government.

The U of R also received a one-time funding boost of $2.4 million in the latest provincial budget.

-- With files from David Prisciak.