Val Marie area receives severe thunderstorm warning

Residents of the Val Marie area in southwest Saskatchewan have received one of the first severe thunderstorm warnings in the province of 2024.

At 4:12 p.m. on Monday, Environment Canada Climate Change (ECCC) reported it was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

The storm is located east of Val Marie, around 300 kilometres southwest of Regina, and travelling southeast at 30 km/h, according to the warning.

Just after 5 p.m. the warnings were downgraded to severe thunderstorm watches.

ECCC asks residents to monitor alerts and forecasts and to report severe weather by sending an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.