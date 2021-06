REGINA -- A Friday morning rainstorm caused an Albert Street underpass to flood.

Fire crews responded to Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive after a vehicle was trapped in the water, the Regina Fire Department said in a tweet.

The Regina Fire Water Rescue team helped rescue one driver. No injuries were reported.

The van was left stranded under the bridge, with water levels reaching up to the windows. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Drivers are reminded not to enter flooded underpasses.