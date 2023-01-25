'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health initiative

Jake Southgate (Right) at the official puck drop for Tuesday's match up between the Battlefords North Stars and the La Ronge Ice Wolves on Jan. 24, 2023. (Courtesy: Battlefords North Stars) Jake Southgate (Right) at the official puck drop for Tuesday's match up between the Battlefords North Stars and the La Ronge Ice Wolves on Jan. 24, 2023. (Courtesy: Battlefords North Stars)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener