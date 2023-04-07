'Very solemn': Christians reflect on Good Friday at Regina church
Friday marked the beginning of a four-day reflection for what Christians call ‘Good Friday.’ The day is traditionally somber for churchgoers, as it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Worshippers from Norman Kennedy Presbyterian Church gathered for a Good Friday mass in Regina.
“It's a very solemn service, it's an opportunity for us to really reflect and think about why Easter is here and why Christ came to die for us,” Parry Johnson said.
Bible scripture, songs, and poems relating to the crucifixion of Jesus were heard throughout Friday morning’s mass.
An understanding of the day could take worshippers years.
“You're always learning, sometimes it takes many years to get the full meaning of what's happening and what has happened,” Brian Carey explained.
This year’s service was lead by Pastor Rhonda Bosch.
“We reflect together on what Jesus did for us, to worship him for that and to feel that his love,” Bosch explained.
Churchgoers gathered for Good Friday mass at Norman Kennedy Presbyterian Church. (Luke Simard / CTV News)
Members of the church brought in a life sized cross and lay it by the front to symbolize what Jesus went through.
The symbolism of the cross is used as a learning and reflection tool for those in attendance.
”You can imagine a person hanging on a cross like this, even with the spikes in it as large as they are and bringing it forward and having to place in the church on Good Friday for our whole congregation,” Bosch said.
Johnson said children would usually help their parents lift the cross through the church on Good Friday.
“The cross has been used to nail messages or even ribbons that were read to signify the blood of Jesus,” Johnson said. “It's a symbol of Christianity and it is a symbol of death and resurrection.”
Traditionally it is a day of fasting and prayer.
For Bosch, the Pastor hopes people leave feeling a greater passion for Christianity.
“I am more committed to follow him, that Jesus taught us how to live and if we follow him and follow his words, [we] can go away having that sense,” Bosch said.
