REGINA
Regina

    • Viterra workers across Sask. issue 72-hour strike notice

    Workers at Viterra have served a 72-hour strike notice against their employer.

    Two locals of the Grain and General Services Union (GSU) issued the notice on Tuesday, after more than a year of negotiations with the international grain marketing giant. The unions include staff of the head office in Regina, as well as operations and maintenance staff at sites across Saskatchewan.

    “This strike notice provides for time for the company to come back to negotiations and address members concerns,” said GSU spokesperson Steve Torgerson.

    Workers rejected Viterra’s last offer following a vote on Dec. 15, but talks are scheduled to resume on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Torgerson says workers at Viterra hope the warning will let their employer know the gravity of the situation.

    “Members are not willing to give the company much longer. It is time for them to take bargaining seriously.”

    The union has cited reliable wage increases, greater work-family balance, health and safety, and greater respect in the workplace as key issues in their negotiations.

    The notice, issued to both Viterra and the federal labour minister, means workers could be on the picket line as early as 2 p.m. Friday if negotiations don’t go their way.

    “If significant progress is not made during the upcoming negotiations on January 3 and 4, GSU members are prepared to initiate strike action to secure a fair collective agreement.”

    Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United. It handles and markets grain and sells fertilizer and other agricultural products.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News