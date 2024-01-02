Viterra workers across Sask. issue 72-hour strike notice

Workers at Viterra have served a 72-hour strike notice against their employer.

Two locals of the Grain and General Services Union (GSU) issued the notice on Tuesday, after more than a year of negotiations with the international grain marketing giant. The unions include staff of the head office in Regina, as well as operations and maintenance staff at sites across Saskatchewan.

“This strike notice provides for time for the company to come back to negotiations and address members concerns,” said GSU spokesperson Steve Torgerson.

Workers rejected Viterra’s last offer following a vote on Dec. 15, but talks are scheduled to resume on Wednesday and Thursday.

Torgerson says workers at Viterra hope the warning will let their employer know the gravity of the situation.

“Members are not willing to give the company much longer. It is time for them to take bargaining seriously.”

The union has cited reliable wage increases, greater work-family balance, health and safety, and greater respect in the workplace as key issues in their negotiations.

The notice, issued to both Viterra and the federal labour minister, means workers could be on the picket line as early as 2 p.m. Friday if negotiations don’t go their way.

“If significant progress is not made during the upcoming negotiations on January 3 and 4, GSU members are prepared to initiate strike action to secure a fair collective agreement.”

Viterra is an international agri-business that was formed in 2007 when the iconic Saskatchewan Wheat Pool merged with Agricore United. It handles and markets grain and sells fertilizer and other agricultural products.