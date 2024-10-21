Voting week in Saskatchewan to begin Oct. 22

Voting for the 2024 Saskatchewan provincial election is set to begin 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Voting week will run from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 with exception of Oct. 27. Voters will be able to cast their ballots at 303 polling locations across the province.

Accessibility and flexibility are both priorities for Elections Saskatchewan as they are getting votes in through a variety of ways.

“During that early voting period, eligible voters can vote at any voting location in their constituency. They don’t have to go to a single poll” said Chief Electoral Officer Michael Boda.

More than 800,000 eligible voters in 61 constituencies will be able to cast their ballots in the 2024 provincial election.

Voting information cards have been sent out through mail, email and text over the past two weeks.

The deadlines for mail-in voting and home bound voting have now passed.

Those who have not received voting information can still vote at polling stations by bringing identification with an address.

There will be roughly 5,000 people working the polls as well as at care homes and other institutions.

Counting and tallying the ballots at the end will be done by hand.

“We anticipate that it could go up to midnight. There are always people counting at 1 o’clock in the morning. But we continue that process, it’s done by hand,” Boda explained.

During the final day of voting, there will an additional 413 voting locations opened up, totaling 716 across Saskatchewan.

The numbers are in accordance with Elections Saskatchewan’s policy – which dictates that nobody in the province should drive more than 30 minutes to cast their vote.

To vote in the election, you must be a Canadian citizen and 18 years of age by Oct. 28.