Snowfall warnings end as much of Sask. wakes up to first snowfall of season

Much of Saskatchewan woke up to the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday with snowfall warnings now over for western portions of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) continued to have snowfall warnings in place for west-central and southwestern Saskatchewan early Tuesday morning but dropped them around 8:45 a.m.

Special weather statements remained in effect for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan.

The snow is expected to taper off from west to east throughout the day on Tuesday, according to ECCC.

According to the Highway Hotline, most highways in southern Saskatchewan are experiencing conditions that include drifting snow, slush, snow pack, icy or slippery sections and loose snow as well as wet conditions that are subject to freezing.

In Regina and Saskatoon, police are advising motorists to slow down, allow for extra braking distance and to clean snow off of vehicles before driving.

Current watches are warnings can be found here, while current road conditons are available on the Highway Hotline.

