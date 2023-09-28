Warriors hand Pats first loss of season
The Firkus Circus returned to town and put on a show for the Moose Jaw Warriors as they handed the Regina Pats a 4-2 loss Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre.
Jagger Firkus, who just returned from training camp with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, scored a goal and added two assists in his return to junior hockey. The Warriors got on the board first when Firkus batted a loose puck between the legs of a sprawling Kelton Pyne and into the Pats net. Regina drew even less than a minute later. Veteran forward Tye Spencer one-timed a pass from Pats captain Tanner Howe for his second of the season. Midway through the second period, Howe gave his team their first lead of the game, electing to shoot on a two-on-one with Spencer. His shot beat Jackson Unger low blocker and the Pats led 2-1.
The Warriors scored three unanswered goals in the third off the sticks of Lynden Lakovic, Eric Alarie and Atley Calvert (empty net) to win the game 4-2.
Jackson Unger made 34 saves for the Warriors in the win.
Kelton Pyne stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced for the Pats.
Regina is back in action on Friday night when they visit the Prince Albert Raiders.
Moose Jaw will play host to the Brandon Wheat Kings.
The Pats and Warriors will meet again at the Brandt Centre on Saturday night.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Cold-FX companies falsely advertised products 'proven by science' to Canadian consumers
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
Annual list of most popular baby names in Canada revealed by Statistics Canada
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Man arrested in killing of 26-year-old U.S. entrepreneur whose tech startup earned her national recognition
A man was arrested in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur who had built a successful startup that earned her national recognition, police said early Thursday.
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Saskatoon councillors clash over final vote to rename John A. MacDonald Road
Saskatoon city council finalized the street name change from John A. Macdonald Road to miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
New blockade leading to Winnipeg landfill set up
Another blockade leading to the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg has appeared as conversations around searching the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women continues in the province.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man accused of committing an indecent act at an elementary school
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who investigators say was committing an indecent act at an elementary school.
-
High school football player designs jersey to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day
A Manitoba high school football player has designed a new jersey that honours the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Calgary
-
Smith, AESO, to share more details on response to Ottawa's clean energy regulations
As Albertans brace for winter and begin checking to ensure their furnaces are in working order, concerns over the federal government's draft Clean Electricity Regulations are once again in the spotlight.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Man injured in Tuesday crash lost control of his motorcycle, police say
A Calgary man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on a northwest Calgary road on Tuesday night, police said.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Man killed by police after shooting in Fort McMurray: RCMP
Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after an officer shot and killed a man in Fort McMurray on Wednesday.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in 2022 homicide
A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman in central Edmonton in December 2022.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer accused of helping cops cheat promotions exam pleads guilty to misconduct
A Toronto police superintendent accused of helping several members of the force cheat in a promotions process has pleaded guilty to seven misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.
-
Homeless Ontario amputee seeks 'financial miracle' after finding out $60K prosthetic won't be covered
An amputee living out of his car in Oakville, Ont. fears he may have to forfeit the ability to walk after finding out that the prosthetic he requires will cost him tens of thousands of dollars upfront, alongside a lifetime of maintenance expenses.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
Ottawa
-
Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds
Nanos Research says the online survey found 81 per cent of non-active users want Queen Elizabeth Driveway open for driving year-round, while 78 per cent of respondents identified as active-users want the QED closed to vehicles seven days a week year-round, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Woman suffers serious injuries in Centretown apartment fire
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received a call at approximately 2:25 a.m. Thursday reporting smoke visible from the basement of a three-storey building on Frank Street, between Metcalfe Street and O'Connor Street.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after assault in Chinatown: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say one person is dead following an assault in Chinatown Thursday morning.
-
Hundreds of anti-SOGI protestors disrupt Abbotsford school board meeting
An Abbotsford school board meeting was forced to end early Tuesday evening after hundreds of protestors showed up to oppose the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in schools.
-
'Continuous' masking returning to B.C. hospitals, clinics, care homes
Some health-care workers in British Columbia have started receiving notification that they will once again be expected to wear masks in medical settings, but the language is ambiguous about what exactly will be required and for whom.
Montreal
-
Quebec invests $2.9 billion to lure Swedish company Northvolt's battery plant
Quebec has put up to $2.9 billion on the table to lure Swedish company Northvolt's battery plant project to the province.
-
Road worker struck and killed by unoccupied heavy truck in Pointe-Claire
A road worker was struck and killed by an unoccupied heavy truck early Thursday morning on Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire, Que, near Saint-Jean Boulevard.
-
Man, 30, charged in deaths of Longueuil mother and daughter
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Reconciliation and reckoning as Nisga'a totem pole returns to B.C. from Scotland museum
A homecoming celebration for a memorial totem pole after an absence of almost 100 years will resonate far beyond the tiny Indigenous village in northwest British Columbia where it is being returned Friday.
-
Developers and advocates weigh in on B.C.'s housing targets
B.C. cities aren’t in the business of building homes; that’s what private developers do. And those private developers are preparing to get to work.
-
Bylaw change could allow physician assistants to work in B.C. emergency rooms
The B.C. Ministry of Health says a proposed bylaw change by the body that regulates doctors could allow physician assistants to work in provincial emergency rooms.
Atlantic
-
Increased spending sees Nova Scotia budget deficit jump to $403 million
Nova Scotia is now on track to run a $402.7-million deficit this fiscal year, a jump of $123.8 million from what was forecast in the budget tabled in March.
-
Hurricane Juan: the most powerful and deadly storm to hit Atlantic Canada in 50 years
It's been almost 20 years since hurricane Juan slammed into Nova Scotia's coastline, beginning a loud and destructive journey that few will forget.
-
N.S. drivers opting to pay for repairs rather than shelling out for a new vehicle
N.S. autoshop owner says it's the busiest it's been in 25 years, as customers are choosing to keep their older cars on the road instead of trading them in.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
NEW
NEW 'A nightmare': Ontario family sleeps in car during botched $58K renovations
Ajay Sood and his family bought their dream home in Oakville this past July, but they say a contractor destroyed their house after refusing to finish the work despite being paid in advance.
-
1940-2023
1940-2023 Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies aged 82
British-Irish actor Michael Gambon, best known to global audiences for playing the wise professor Albus Dumbledore in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise and whose career was launched by his mentor Laurence Olivier, died aged 82 on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting at McDonald's parking now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
End of an era: CTV Kitchener leaves its longtime home
As CTV News Kitchener moves to a new station, we take a look back at the nearly seven decades we've spent at 864 King St. W.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.