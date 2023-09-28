Regina

    • Warriors hand Pats first loss of season

    The Firkus Circus returned to town and put on a show for the Moose Jaw Warriors as they handed the Regina Pats a 4-2 loss Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre.

    Jagger Firkus, who just returned from training camp with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, scored a goal and added two assists in his return to junior hockey. The Warriors got on the board first when Firkus batted a loose puck between the legs of a sprawling Kelton Pyne and into the Pats net. Regina drew even less than a minute later. Veteran forward Tye Spencer one-timed a pass from Pats captain Tanner Howe for his second of the season. Midway through the second period, Howe gave his team their first lead of the game, electing to shoot on a two-on-one with Spencer. His shot beat Jackson Unger low blocker and the Pats led 2-1.

    The Warriors scored three unanswered goals in the third off the sticks of Lynden Lakovic, Eric Alarie and Atley Calvert (empty net) to win the game 4-2.

    Jackson Unger made 34 saves for the Warriors in the win.

    Kelton Pyne stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced for the Pats.

    Regina is back in action on Friday night when they visit the Prince Albert Raiders.

    Moose Jaw will play host to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

    The Pats and Warriors will meet again at the Brandt Centre on Saturday night.

