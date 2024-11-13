Wascana Centre shows off new signage

Wascana Centre is making it easier for visitors to find their way around the park. More signs and maps have gone up pointing to the attractions.

“The big addition this year was the lay-by signs so that when people are travelling in their vehicles, they can pull into a lay-by shot and have an orientation of the centre,” Provincial Capital Commission Executive Director Jenna Schroeder told CTV News.

The maps are illuminated at night, joining other electrified signs erected over the past few summers.

Interpretive maps along pathways are next.

"Have smaller maps on the pathway system so that people can, as they’re walking, navigate their way around and then the big thing that we have coming up is interpretive signage so what type of signs are we putting up throughout the centre so that people learn a little bit more about the history of the spaces," Schroeder added.

The paths also receiving attention. A half kilometre stretch near Candy Cane Park has been added to the paved pathway system.

Work is also being done along a shoreline pathway adjacent to the legislative building.

“So, we’ll keep the pathways that we have there, replace it with interlocking brick,” Schroeder added.

“There’ll be additional benches that will be added along the lakeshore and summer new grasses and shrubs as well just to beautify it.”

This year also saw completion of a park maintenance building and about sixty park logos attached to light poles.

It brings the total to 170 new signs to help visitors to find their way around Wascana Park.