Water main break floods multiple downtown Regina streets
A water main break flooded parts of downtown Regina on Jan. 28, 2022. (Jason Delesoy/CTV News)
A water main break flooded multiple downtown Regina streets on Friday afternoon.
The area affected by the “large” main break spans from Broad Street and 11th Avenue, to Halifax Street and Saskatchewan Drive, according to a tweet from the Regina Police Service.
The Regina Police Service said police and city crews were on the scene dealing with flooded streets around 2 p.m. Friday.
Regina police asked residents to avoid the area, advising that rubber boots are likely necessary.
RPS headquarters remains open, despite the flooded streets.