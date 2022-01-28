Water main break floods multiple downtown Regina streets

A water main break flooded multiple downtown Regina streets on Friday afternoon.

The area affected by the “large” main break spans from Broad Street and 11th Avenue, to Halifax Street and Saskatchewan Drive, according to a tweet from the Regina Police Service.

The Regina Police Service said police and city crews were on the scene dealing with flooded streets around 2 p.m. Friday.

Our maintenance team and @CityofRegina crews are currently dealing with a large water main break flooding the area around RPS HQ- specifically Broad St and 11th Ave. East to Halifax St. as well as Sask Dr. We remain open. Please avoid the area or bring some rubber boots! pic.twitter.com/tllhTztXVv — Regina Police (@reginapolice) January 28, 2022

Regina police asked residents to avoid the area, advising that rubber boots are likely necessary.

RPS headquarters remains open, despite the flooded streets.