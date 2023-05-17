'We all have a role to play': Hearts in the Park raises awareness of the effects of violence in Regina

The Circle project hosted the fourth annual Hearts in the Park event, which intended to raise awareness of the effects of violence in communities.

This event was timed to coincide with national victims and survivors of crime week.

Terrance Littletent is a renowned hoop dancer who was a guest at the event, and explained how this was much more than just another performance for him.

“Growing up in an alcohol environment, I was then able to come share my story through the violence and the trauma, and again, at the age of 14 I was able to break those cycles,” he told CTV News.

“For me, it’s about sharing my story and my message through the hoop dance itself.”

Littletent also spoke to the crowd and shared how his personal experience growing up with violence motivated him to be part of the solution.

Saskatchewan has the highest rate of intimate personal violence in Canada.

This fact is one of many that those in Victoria Park wanted to bring attention to.

“It’s just really important that we gather as a community to understand those cycles of violence and how to interrupt those cycles of violence” said Ann Perry, the executive director of The Circle Project.

The event was run in partnership with the Regina Police Service (RPS) and Sofia House.

After the performances and speakers, the afternoon concluded with a round dance that everyone partook in.

“It’s not just isolated to a certain segment of our society, it happens across all aspects of our society and I think that’s important to remember,” deputy chief of RPS, Dean Rae, told CTV News.

“As a result of that, we all have a role to play in this.”