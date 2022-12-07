'We are continuing to monitor the situation': RCMP and Yorkton Fire Department continue to investigate apartment blaze

The RCMP and the Yorkton Fire Department (YFD) continue to investigate a blaze that engulfed an apartment complex and displaced 15 residents on Tuesday.

Emergency crews first responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Riverview Road Monday evening. A second fire was reported at the same location early Tuesday morning.

“Preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be non-suspicious and there were no injuries reported to police,” the RCMP said in a statement to CTV News.

The RCMP said there will be further investigation led by the Yorkton fire chief. Deputy fire chief Harry Wilkins said the scene is currently unsafe to look into due to the heavy ice build up, but the department will keep a close eye on it.

“The night crew did go up a couple of times to supress some of the major flames that had flared up on it, but we are continuing to monitor the situation,” he said.

Wilkins said the day after an incident can be just as busy, since fire crews have to reset equipment, while responding to other calls. He said some firefighters faced fatigue working the long shift, and it will take a few days before they get back to normal.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Red Cross was busy aiding the displaced residents.

“We met with them and provided the assistance and were able to get them into some local hotels,” Melanie Horton, emergency management coordinator with the Canadian Red Cross, said.

Horton said the Red Cross will provide food, clothing and shelter to the victims of the fire for the next 72 hours. She said as far as she knows, there are no families with young children.