'We couldn’t stop laughing': Regina couple wins $500,000 in Daily Grand draw

A Regina couple is $500,000 richer after winning big on a Daily Grand draw.

Heather Carnegie and Gary Nelson couldn’t believe they won the game’s second-top prize after purchasing their ticket at the Pharmasave at 390 University Park Drive in Regina.

Carnegie said she had to do a double take and called for Nelson who was out in the garage in the time.

“I just grabbed Heather and we couldn't stop laughing,” Nelson said in a media release. “It still makes me smile. This just puts retirement in reach now.”

In addition to setting their sights on retirement, the pair said they also plan to spoil their families and children.

Daily Grand Tickets are available until 9:30 p.m. on the night of the draw at Lotto Spot locations in Saskatchewan.