'We got second chances, let's do the most with it': Players bond over fresh starts with Roughriders

Running back Ryquell Armstead, offensive lineman Trevon Tate, and defensive back Marcus Sayles may all play different positions for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but they have something in common this season.

All three were released by their former teams and signed by Saskatchewan this year and all three are seeing success with their new squad.

“It’s a blessing,” Tate shared. “To have the coaches be able to put their trust [in you] and say, ‘We can use this guy, we need this guy,’ it’s a great feeling.”

Tate was signed by Saskatchewan in mid-August and has since found himself as a key piece on the Riders’ O-Line.

“Sometimes a team releases you for a million reasons. It’s really not on you to figure out why, it’s just on you to figure out your next location,” he said.

At the beginning of the season, the team picked up Sayles after his release from the BC Lions following training camp.

“We have so much left to give to this game and I’m just blessed to still be able to do it and be on a team that is as good as we are, and have all this camaraderie. You see us in the locker room, goofing around, and that’s all you can ask for,” Sayles told reporters.

Sayles has 45 defensive tackles in his 13 games with the Riders and is also chasing a career high in interceptions. He has three on the year, with his highest as four back in 2022.

“I’m thankful for coach Mace for bringing me in and these other guys,” Sayles said referring to Tate and Armstead.

Armstead is the most recent pick up after a release when he signed last week with the Riders and even suited up in their matchup versus the Calgary Stampeders where he rushed for 200 yards.

“I met Armstead when he was in Ottawa and when I was in Calgary and we talked. And just hearing how he talked, his morals, what he believes in, so when he got here, I knew what happened obviously, But it was just like, ‘Okay, we both got second chances, let’s [make] sure that we both do the most with it,” Tate shared.

“So. it’s pretty cool to have a bond with a guy who you know is on the same path as you just trying to be great.”

Armstead’s performance in his first game already earned him the respect of his new teammates.

“In the CFL, you don’t really see a lot of that so to be able to have a coach be able to put that much trust in the group and the five guys, to the running back, it’s fun to just be able to continuously enforce your will on guys and let them know we’re going to do what we want,” Tate said.

“We all want to get to the Grey Cup. It just makes it a little bit easier when you do get cut and you do have something to prove a little bit more. So that’s been our mission and we’re going to continue to do that mission,” Sayles added.

A lot can be said for head coach, Corey Mace, who has given these three another opportunity in the league and is now reaping the benefits of it.

“All three of those guys have been outstanding from a character standpoint since they’ve been here. They’re gelling well with the team so I’m happy for those guys and the success they’ve had. They think the same as everyone else in, ‘What can we do to be better as a team?’” Mace said.

“Not to be rude or anything, but sometimes when there’s a coach who have never played, it’s hard for them to relate. So to have a head coach than can relate it makes you just want to put more on the line,” Tate said.

All three players are expected to be in the starting lineup this week versus the Redblacks.