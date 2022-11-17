'We have a problem': Lack of mental health and addiction supports and resources causing major issues in Yorkton
As Saskatchewan’s government touts its record-level funding for mental health and addictions within the province, one area may be left behind.
Yorkton currently does not have offerings for Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, or a detox centre. To make matters worse, the beds within Yorkton’s lone mental health ward – the Pine Unit – have now dwindled to just five, according to local emergency responders and RCMP. Minister Everett Hindley, who is in charge of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health – said that number is at 10 now, but typically the service has 15 beds open.
“Due to staffing challenges related to nurses, they have a number of unfilled positions there related to nurses,” he said on Tuesday.
The loss of the beds, while labeled as a “temporary disruption,” by Hindley, has created more than just issues at the facility, which neighbours the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.
CTV News spoke to multiple local responders, RCMP, the City of Yorkton, along with an individual directly impacted by a backlog of individuals looking for help, but stuck on wait lists to better illustrate the growing issue of mental health and addictions on the streets of the community.
FAMILY STRUGGLES FOR HELP
Getting to the street-level and what is happening in Saskatchewan’s rural centres, isn’t easy. The stigma attached to drug use and mental health issues is one barrier, but so too is getting help.
A concerned member of the community — who CTV spoke to on condition of anonymity — said they have been looking for help for a family member for more than six months. After being put on waitlist after waitlist and struggling to find a suitable detox and rehabilitation centre due to high costs, the individual we’ll call Rose wrote and reached out to multiple levels of government.
They said they are just on one waitlist now, but the family has contacted 17 centres looking for help. Barriers such as cost, up to $8,000 for a single stay, and the wait lists leave Rose and her family feeling frustrated.
“They all give me the same response, they cannot supply services in the Yorkton region. There's nothing available there,” she said Wednesday.
“I think the public needs to start becoming more aware of the fact that there are no services. It's a crisis right now with addictions and mental health, mental health services. There's no place for people to go if you have to travel from rural Saskatchewan to places like Regina or Saskatoon, just to receive services. It becomes an impossible cost to people in the area.”
Another issue, Rose said, was the lack of a detox centre in the area. That is typically the fist step for many addicts working to get sober and is a pre-requisite at most, if not all rehabilitation centres.
As Rose’s family sits and waits for help, she said the problem isn’t going away anytime soon.
“It exists in rural Saskatchewan. It exists in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and without services, we're going to have people dying for no reason. Young people that have a lot to contribute to society and older people that are hiding their addictions because they know they can't get any help,” Rose said.
“We don't need any more studies. We know there's a problem. We need direct services implemented.”
EMS RESPONDING TO MULTIPLE CALLS PER DAY
The drug overdose and mental health crisis has created issues within Yorkton’s emergency department, according to Kelly Prime, owner of Crestvue Ambulance.
Prime said Tuesday, typically the first point of contact after a mental health situation or an overdose is the emergency room, filling that bed or department. Patients would then be moved to where a doctor or psychiatrist can see them, deeming whether or not they can be admitted in the facility, or moved to another facility.
In a lot of these cases, Prime said the patients are moved to other facilities with Crestvue going as far as Swift Current in one trip — or offloaded to other agencies where they’re moved to facilities as far away as North Battleford just for care.
To make matters worse, Prime said a lot of the time, these patients are being moved in the middle of the night. With call volumes increasing, it’s caused a need to offset some calls to neighbouring services.
“A lot of times, we're the main car and we're having to travel for hours and hours to take that patient to another facility,” he said.
During the pandemic, Prime explained when lockdowns were ongoing, it was quiet.
The moment lockdowns lifted, paramedics found themselves in a new world.
“The floodgates were open and we were seeing a tremendous amount of addictions and mental health cases, somebody requests to our services. We were responding to more overdoses and more mental health cases on a daily basis and it's ballooned since then. It's grown and grown tremendously over the last couple of years. I've never seen it ever like this. I've never seen this pressure on our system. I've never seen the toll that it has taken on paramedics, nurses, doctors and other healthcare providers. It has completely changed the dynamics of our world,” he said.
EMS responds to two to three calls daily, at least said Prime.
He said if people were on a ride along, they’d likely be surprised with the amount of varying individuals experiencing drug addiction.
CITY OF YORKTON WORKING ON STARTING CONVERSATIONS
Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley sees this issue from two sides, as city mayor and as the chair for a working group of some of Saskatchewan’s big city mayors with Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA).
He understands what this situation has become within the community of around 22,000.
“What people don't realize is that there's a lot of deaths related to drug addictions. It's quiet stuff that goes on in our city more than people realize,” he said.
“We have a problem. We need more beds and staffing.”
Hippsley said being a small community, Yorkton needs to understand that this problem is here. He said speaking out about it, rather than burying the problem is a main factor in working back from this crisis level problem.
He adds that COVID wasn’t the problem, rather than looking at it like gasoline being put on a fire.
RCMP SEES INCREASE IN FENTANYL; NALOXONE USE CONSISTENT
Local RCMP has a dedicated team for mental health and addictions, called PACT, according to Staff Sgt.
Burton Jones, detachment commander for Yorkton RCMP.
He said the team is seeing a lot of illicit drugs on the streets, with drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine as the main driving factors for this issue.
Jones admitted too, that his officers aren’t able to grasp the entire scope of how bad Yorkton’s drug scene is, as the officers only attend in the event that the situation involves criminality of some sort.
“We're only getting kind of, I think the tip of the iceberg, but I think that's even big enough as it is,” he said.
Jones adds that with these added issues in drugs and mental health, it causes more of an issue pertaining to property crime and increased gang activity.
“It's not just the drugs themselves that harm the community. They're one part of it. They are very harmful, but they bring a lot of other things with them that still harm the community,” he said.
Jones said law such as the Good Samaritan Act, which protects people contacting local authorities from charges in the event of an overdose due to the situation becoming a medical issue, help the problem.
Jones believes every officer in his detachment has used and successfully revived someone with the use of Naloxone, or Narcan, a life-saving drug which revives those suffering from overdose symptoms.
“It's very rare that the Naloxone actually expires and we throw it out and have to get new stuff because usually it's utilized so quickly here that we're always constantly buying more,” Jones explained, saying officers carry naloxone at all times in Yorkton on their person.
INCREASED PRESSURES
According to the latest data from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service – which is current up to Oct. 31 – Saskatchewan has experienced 155 confirmed overdose deaths.
That, combined with 200 suspected shows that the crisis is worsening, with the province on track to break the 2021 record of 410 suspected and confirmed overdose deaths.
In Yorkton, Coroners Service records shows two confirmed overdose deaths so for in 2022 for Yorkton, along with six in 2021 and seven in 2020.
For a community the size of Yorkton, those numbers per capita remain significant.
In terms of Yorkton’s Pine Unit, Hindley thanked workers who remained throughout the summer.
“[Staff] that have been there to help work through this situation and to the staff that are involved in the recruitment of getting more health care workers into Yorkton, we're not quite there yet [to fully reopen]. We need to get up to the full operating capacity of having all 15 beds open, but having 10 beds open now, we're definitely heading in the right direction,” Hindley said.
The Minister added that the new Health Human Resources Action Plan, plans to bring more workers to the facility, calling Yorkton a “prime example” of the situation in staffing across the province.
“We know we were seeing increased pressures when it comes to mental health and addictions. It's why you know, we as a provincial governments are investing record amounts into mental health and addiction,” he said.
For people in the situation such as Rose and her family, local EMS, Hippsley, RCMP and all those struggling, they may not have the time to wait for another year of record funding and a possible change to the system.
For Rose, it’s time for action, before it’s too late.
“We need to fix things in Saskatchewan. We can't rely on the politicians having personal input or personal problems before they're willing to address the situation. This is a vast problem. It's a critical situation in Saskatchewan. And we need action now,” they said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Canadian commander says NATO battle group in Latvia could beat back Russian attack
The Canadian officer commanding a NATO battle group in Latvia says Russian forces would be routed if they dared launch an attack against Canadian troops and their allies stationed in the Baltic country on Russia's western border.
What home prices are Canadians searching for most?
After reaching its peak in February, the average price of a home in Canada has dropped by more than $170,000. Despite this, most online searches among Canadian homebuyers are for properties that cost well below the national average. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market for less than $600,000.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Canadians have lost more than $131 billion investing in cannabis companies: firm
Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.
PM's national security adviser, deputy minister of finance at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser is due to testify today at the public inquiry tasked with determining whether the Liberal government was justified in triggering the Emergencies Act.
Trudeau's Indo-Pacific tour stops in Thailand with trade focus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Thailand for meetings aimed at expanding Canada's trade with the Indo-Pacific region.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
Newfoundland's fishing towns were built to survive, but Fiona changed the game
Communities worry storms like Fiona will change the face of Newfoundland for good, wiping away its historic, weather-hardened fishing communities one by one.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon council selects Midtown as site for future arena
Saskatoon’s city council selected the Midtown Shopping Centre North Parking Lot as the site of the future arena, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial
The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
'I almost dropped my jaw on the floor': Cost of lettuce putting some Saskatoon restaurants in a crunch
A lack of imports of romaine and iceberg lettuce from California is causing some businesses in Canada, including Saskatoon, to make tough decisions
Winnipeg
-
Family questions response to 911 call made by Winnipeg man who later died by suicide
A Winnipeg man who died by suicide earlier this month called 911 hours earlier, leaving his family questioning whether the system is equipped to triage calls from people in a mental health crisis to connect them with the appropriate care.
-
Silver Alert issued for man last seen Wednesday evening in Charleswood
Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for Peter Krawchuk. Krawchuk, 76, was last seen Wednesday in the Charleswood area of Winnipeg at around 6 p.m.
-
Three hospitalized in early-morning fire: police
Winnipeg police say three people were taken to hospital after an early-morning fire broke out at a Manitoba Housing complex Thursday.
Calgary
-
More than half of Calgarians feel less safe now than in 2019: poll
A majority of Calgarians say they feel less safe now than they did in 2019, according to a recent poll conducted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm this weekend in Calgary, just 1 more cool day to go!
A cool Thursday, then a warm-up. How's that for a five-day forecast? @CTVStanfield takes a look
Edmonton
-
Smith moving ahead with promised AHS overhaul based on directions to health minister
Premier Danielle Smith has outlined her expectations for health care in Alberta in a mandate letter to the health minister.
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1
Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night, recording his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1.
Toronto
-
Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones to make announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
-
Toronto man says Canada Post suspended mail to his house over a garbage bin dispute
A Toronto man says mail to his home has been halted because a garbage bin that is a foot below his mailbox is purportedly impeding the Canada Post mail carrier.
Ottawa
-
Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down
Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.
-
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones to make announcement
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement later this morning about “improving health infrastructure” in the province.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Day one for Ottawa's new top cop
Eric Stubbs becomes chief of the Ottawa Police Service nearly four weeks after the Ottawa Police Services Board appointed him on Oct. 21
Vancouver
-
A billion-dollar fix: The cost of repairing B.C. highways after the 2021 floods
Permanent repairs to B.C.'s highways after last November's disastrous floods are expected to cost $1 billion.
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
Pilot in Ontario plane crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives was not qualified, TSB says
The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Northern Ontario in April -- killing everyone aboard, including two men wanted for murder in B.C. -- was not qualified to fly in the conditions present that night, according to the Transportation Safety Board.
Montreal
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not extend to schools and daycares.
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning.
-
Actress Brigitte Bardot pens letter against controversial Quebec deer cull
French actress and activist Brigitte Bardot published an open letter to the mayor of Longueuil, Que. Tuesday, urging her to call off a controlled deer hunt at a local park. The planned cull of nearly 100 white-tailed deer has been the source of much back-and-forth in Quebec's court system, with animal rights activists filing a lawsuit over the summer against the City of Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
Vancouver Island
-
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
-
Province being hit by start of bad respiratory season, but no mask mandate coming
B.C.'s top doctor says the provinces is entering the respiratory season, with COVID, flus, RSV and colds hitting people of all ages – but especially kids – hard.
-
'Extremely scary': Experts provide safety tips for kids after attempted abduction in Langford
A community is on edge after an abduction attempt in the parking lot of the Shoppers Drug Mart at the West Shore Town Centre in Langford, B.C., on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
Section of Highway 102 near Fall River closed due to three-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 102 near Fall River, N.S., is closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle collision.
-
Newfoundland's fishing towns were built to survive, but Fiona changed the game
For generations, Cory Munden's family has been building and living on the same piece of oceanside land in the southwestern Newfoundland town of Port aux Basques.
Northern Ontario
-
Georgian Bay snow squalls could see some areas getting up to two-feet of snow
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay today through Sunday.
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a 'condescending manner' following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen.
Kitchener
-
St. Mary’s Hospital cancels some elective surgeries, limits excess ER visitors
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener says it is canceling some elective surgeries this week, due in part to a high number of admissions to the emergency department.
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
The return of the red kettles: Salvation Army raising funds amid a rise in service costs
A familiar sight and sound is returning to the streets near stores and shopping centers in Guelph.