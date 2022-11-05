'We knew something had to be done': Regina community members step-up with donations ahead of storm

With temperatures dropping and winter conditions rapidly approaching, donations of clothes and food for those in Regina with nowhere to go is becoming increasingly important.

In response to the change of seasons, numerous groups of volunteers stepped up to ensure those in Regina are provided for.

At a tent city forming in an alley in the downtown area, a local community group helped clean up the scene.

“We knew something had to be done, just for our neighbours and the community,” Crazy Indian Brotherhood Regina President Lyndon Kehler told CTV News.

“We just need to do something better as a whole.”

Members of the brotherhood set up new tarps and donated warm clothes and hot food in preparation for an incoming winter storm.

But for the brotherhood, the ultimate goal is getting people off the streets.

“Some of us have family members out here,” said Kehler. “We just need to dig down a little bit and put up a shelter or something. Whatever we can do to help out these people.”

Another organization was doing its best to help out as well.

Regina Chip Repair, in partnership with the Regina Police Service, filled a tent with winter clothes, food, and hygiene products at Northgate Mall. All donations went to All Nations Hope.

“They have people lined up all day just looking for a piece of warm clothing,” said spokesperson Carrie-Lynn. “They may not even have a home to go to. That’s why we’re outside today no matter the weather.”

Anyone wishing to donate clothes or food may do so directly at All Nations Hope.