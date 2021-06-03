REGINA -- The Archdiocese of Regina has issued an apology for its role in residential schools and committed to fulfilling its “moral obligation” by supporting Indigenous communities as they work to search the sites of former schools.

In a statement shared on the Archdiocese website, it said it operated the Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation, the Lebret Indian Industrial Residential School on the White Calf First Nation, the Muscowequan Residential School on the Muskowekwan First Nation, and the St. Philip’s Residential School on the Keeseekoose First Nation.

“We are profoundly sorry for the hurt that actions and decisions of our church in the past have caused to Indigenous Peoples and in ways that we presently re-traumatize by our actions and inactions,” Donald Bolen, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Regina said in the statement. “We have heard and acknowledged that apologies are not an endpoint but a starting point, and are learning how to walk in solidarity.”

The apology follows growing demands from Indigenous communities and allies to search the sites of former residential schools, after the discovery of 215 children found buried in unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The statement acknowledged the 35 unmarked graves discovered at the site of the Muscowequan Residential School, and identified the need to search the other schools run by the Regina Archdiocese.

“There are cemeteries at these schools as well,” Bolen said.

EXPERIENCE AT LEBRET RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL

Fred Gordon attended Lebret Indian Industrial Residential School from 1944 to 1951. Gordon says he was kidnapped when he was nine years old and taken to the school.

During his experience at the school, Gordon said he spent his time "living in fear."

Gordon says he was sexually abused by a nun while at Lebret, and was left deaf in one ear and blind in his left eye because of the abuse he endured.

"I used to have to run away during the night to get away from that nun," he said.

Gordon said he saw "terrible things" while at the school.

"There was a father, Father Roberto, you looked in that priest's eyes and you saw nothing, there was no emotion, no nothing there," Gordon said. "And he used to come into the dormitories... and I'd see him take a kid out to go and abuse him somewhere in the school."

He added that the school was across the lake from a seminary and that it was "common practice" for the priests to come over and abuse the children.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Brooklyn Neustaeter.