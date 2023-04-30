'We need to deal with it here': George Gordon First Nation holds addiction strategy meeting

A group on George Gordon First Nation gathered to remember their loved ones who have lost their battles with addiction.

The weekend gathering had another purpose - to discuss and encourage residents to create a safer environment on the southern Saskatchewan First Nation.

“We know what’s going on out there but we just can’t stop what’s going on out there,” Harvey Bitternose, a member of George Gordon First Nation, told CTV News.

“With our group … it’s to support the people, and the victims and the survivors of drugs and alcohol.”

Addictions have greatly impacted Bitternose. He's lost his son, brother and sister to drug and alcohol addictions.

For Bitternose, it’s a personal cause. He uses his own experience to help others and spread the word on the devastating outcomes of addictions.

Angela McNab, a seven-year council member of George Gordon First Nation, says she has seen the rise of opioid use in the community.

A fact that makes the turnout to the gathering that much more important.

“It’s finally coming together. We’ve had several meetings, drug strategy meetings, drug information meetings over the years and this was very well attended,” she explained.

Members of the community gathered to remember friends and relatives lost to addictions. (Mick Favel/CTV News)

It has taken years for the small community group to grow into what it is now.

According to Bitternose the cause started with just four members of the first nation.

The group is now associated with local RCMP, as well as a pharmacist who helps educate residents on the harmful possibilities of drug use.

George Gordon First Nation is taking a different approach in regards to handling their members who are addicted and who may be living a dangerous lifestyle.

McNab says their nation will keep their members within the community -- instead of forcing them to leave.

“The people who were banned from other communities are coming here into our communities, so we make it someone else’s problem,” she said.

“We need to deal with it here. We can’t create problems for another community and that’s what I see it doing.”

With the impressive attendance and community engagement from the event, there are already plans underway for next year.