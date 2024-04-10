'We're coping with it day to day': Regina actor and model dies unexpectedly

A Regina man who died unexpectedly is being remembered for his talents and as a family man.

Justin Toto, 43, died of natural causes on March 29 and was laid to rest on Piapot First Nation.

Toto gained fame in the 2000’s through the APTN show, Moccasin Flats, a program depicting unban living for Indigenous peoples. He also made appearances in commercials and other spots.

His family says he had a well lived life, but it was cut short with things not yet done.

“It’s an unexpected, tragic loss to our family. We never knew Justin would be gone already. It’s a shocker to us, so we’re coping with it day by day,” Mark Fox, Toto’s uncle said.

Toto is survived by his son, his own mother, as well as a large family.