'We're just targeted': Advocates call for more regulations to stop youth vaping in Sask.

Vaping is a growing concern among Saskatchewan's youth. So on Tuesday, Youth4Change shared a clear message with the provincial government.

“We are here to challenge the government to strengthen regulations around tobacco and vaping products.”

According to the group, youth vaping rates have soared over the past decade and Saskatchewan’s are among the highest in the country.

Over 70 students from across the province gathered on the steps of the Saskatchewan Legislature to make recommendations for the government’s laws around tobacco and vaping products.

One such advocate was Lydia Zukewich.

“I went into a vape shop at 14-years-old and was sold to without being I.D.’d,” she told the crowd.

Zukewich went on to say she started vaping at 13, because her friend had a raspberry flavoured vape, and she liked the taste. She then vaped for three years once she was addicted and felt her moods and body changing because of it.

“It was important for me so that I could help protect Saskatchewan kids so that they don’t have to go through the same experience that I went through,” she explained as to why she was at the protest.

Zukewich is now 19 and has plans to talk to schools to share her story and try to influence change for the better.

Like Zukewich, many teens take up vaping because of the flavours of vapes offered, according to the group.

“Nine out of 10 youth who vape say they started vaping with flavoured products and still do today,” Judita Benic, a grade seven student from Willow Grove told the crowd.

Those in attendance at the rally believe that young people are attracted to the options of taste, since vapes don’t taste like tobacco.

“I think the flavours are the reason why people are vaping and I think they find it cool,” Autumn Delorme-Kay, a Grade 11 at Carry the Kettle, said.

Saskatoon’s Delia Hamel said she wants to see children stop vaping and hopes to promote a healthier lifestyle amongst her peers.

“We’re just targeted and I think the best way to spread our message is that we are not consumers when it’s you who made these products for us to consume,” Benic added.

Both the Minister for Health and the Opposition attended the rally, with Paul Merriman speaking about it after the Tuesday’s legislative session.

“The vaping is growing and growing in the wrong direction. It’s growing in the areas of youth, and the flavours, in my opinion are targeted towards youth,” he agreed.

While he said that the group had some good ideas, they will have to go through the best options for the province.

One of the problems brought up is that Saskatchewan’s legal age to buy tobacco is under the legal age to buy alcohol or marijuana. While the group wants the age raised to 25, when the brain is fully developed, they hope to raise it to at least 19-years of age.

“Kids who are 18 in high school for example, so they are legally able to purchase these products and they can distribute and or share with their peers,” said Dr. Erika Penz, Respirologist and associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

She added that vaping rates are the highest among young adults and youth, most of whom never touched tobacco products before vaping.

The group has asked to ban all flavours of vapes, except tobacco, to help mitigate the surge in vaping among young people.