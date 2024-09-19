Welcome back pow-wow brings university students together

After a one-year hiatus, the Late Tony Cote Welcome Back pow-wow has returned to the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv).

The pow-wow has been a way to welcome new and returning students of FNUniv, as well as a way to begin the new school in a positive way.

The event has also been a time for students of the University of Regina to visit FNUniv and see what the institution has to offer.

“It’s good to know there are other cultures that are looking to be apart of us, interested in us. said Fearence Francis, the president of the FNUniv Students’ Association.

Francis added, “it’s great to start forming those connections and forming those relationships.”

Faye Cote, the daughter of Tony Cote, addressed the audience. She spoke on behalf of her family about the pow-wow and the impact her father left in the community.

She said FNUniv renaming the pow-wow after her father was a big honour.

“He said, ‘Well, at least they’ll remember me.’ He’d been here so many years and he was proud of it,” said Cote.

Tony Cote was a significant member of FNUniv’s history.

Cote served as elder protector, commissioner, as well as various other roles in the institution.

He was an influential figure to the students, which is why the pow-wow was renamed after him.

This year’s pow-wow featured eight drum groups and over 100 dancers.