WestJet passengers bussed to Regina after flight cancellation

What was supposed to be a quick one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina turned into an eight-hour bus ride Sunday night.

WestJet flight #WS298 was scheduled to depart the Calgary International Airport to Regina at 4:20 p.m. but was cancelled due to what the company called unscheduled maintenance.

Instead of rescheduling another flight, the airline offered ground transportation that would leave at 4:00 p.m., leaving travellers frustrated.

Hahaha @WestJet , this is a joke right?



Cancel my flight and offer me a bus ticket from Calgary to Regina? Really?!? pic.twitter.com/NxwabfFdkY — Chris Henderson (@Hendersonmusic) February 26, 2023

The bus arrived at the Regina airport around 1:00 a.m.

CTV News reached out to airlines to find out if ground transportation was a common practice for cancelled flights.

In a statement, Air Canada said that ground transportation has only been used between Regina and Saskatoon on a very limited basis and only when there is no immediate opportunity to get to the other city.

Air Canada has not used ground transportation to other cities to or from Saskatchewan.

Air Canada explained that general practices for managing cancelled flights include rebooking passengers on available flights or booking a larger aircraft if possible to accommodate.

CTV News has reached out to WestJet for comment but has yet to hear back.

More details to come…