WestJet planning expanded summer 2025 domestic service for Saskatchewan

WestJet says it is planning to increase domestic service in Saskatchewan in the summer of 2025 by increasing seat capacity 23 per cent in Regina and 19 per cent in Saskatoon.

The airliner says this will result in residents from across the province benefiting from, “enhanced non-stop connections this summer fulfilling the province’s demand for business and leisure travel.”

Regina to Edmonton will see a 133 per cent increase while Regina to Winnipeg will see a 120 per cent increase.

Saskatoon to Edmonton will see a 100 per cent frequency increase, Saskatoon to Vancouver a 10 per cent frequency increase and Saskatoon to Winnipeg an eight per cent frequency increase, a news release said.

"We are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to Saskatchewan and connecting Canadians from coast-to-coast with enhanced service from Regina and Saskatoon," John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and chief commercial officer said in the release.

Regina Airport Authority President and CEO James Bogusz said WestJet’s large investment in Regina’s airport has resulted in a positive impact on the economy of southern Saskatchewan.

"The unprecedented access they are providing to major Canadian markets, in addition to daily non-stop service to Minneapolis, and a full schedule of winter getaways is absolutely fantastic for our entire region,” Bogusz said in the release.

WestJet originally launched in 1996 with three aircraft and 250 employees, it now employes about 14,000 people and has 180 aircraft along with more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.