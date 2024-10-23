Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election

Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.

Come election day on Monday, Oct. 28 – you’ll be able to find up to the minute coverage on how the race unfolds right here.

Updates will be displayed in a live blog while a livestream will be made available in the video player above.

CTV News will begin its dedicated election show following a provincial 6 p.m. newscast in Saskatchewan.

Voting week in the province began on Oct. 22. Residents will be able to cast their ballots in advance polls up until Oct. 26. There will be no voting Oct. 27.

For election day, a total of 716 polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Exclusive polling conducted by Insightrix Research in partnership with CTV News hints at a tighter race not seen in province for the better part of two decades.

As part of the 28-day election campaign – Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck squared off to debate and defend their respective visions for the province on Oct. 16.

At dissolution, the Sask Party held 44 seats in the legislature. The Sask NDP held 14, while the Sask United Party touted one. Two former Sask Party MLAs sat as independents.

A party must capture at least 31 of Saskatchewan’s 61 seats to gain a majority in the assembly.